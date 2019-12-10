Johannesburg - The man who waged an 18-month-long rape and murder reign of terror across Gauteng has received a staggering 13 life imprisonment terms, and an additional 185 years.
On Tuesday at the South Gauteng High Court, sitting in Palmridge, Sibusiso Ndlovu, 31, was convicted of 13 gang rapes, 11 incitement to rape counts, 10 kidnappings, one murder charge and a dozens of violent robberies and assaults for his reign of brutality, which went lasted from February 2015 through to June 2016.
Ndlovu's gruesome crimes entailed breaking into victims' homes with his unknown gang members, where the assailants would ransack the homes and rape women who were in the house.
This included the harrowing 2015 rape of a then 12-year-old girl, who was repeatedly gang raped in front of her distraught parents. The girl cannot be named.
In 2015, Nolubabalo Mangaliso was shot to death after being gang-raped in front of her sister and mother.