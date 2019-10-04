The truck drivers who have been applying for driving positions at several companies in the country said they were tired of being sent back and forth and being told they don’t have the relevant skills.
They claimed unqualified and undocumented foreign nationals were being hired and trained by companies.
On Thursday, they approached the Bakers Tankers, a shipping company in Alberton, Ekurhuleni, demanding that foreign nationals be shown the door.
An ATDF member, who asked to remain anonymous, said he has been applying for employment for the past three months with no success. He said in his first application he was tested and passed but was given the run around when it was time for him to be trained.