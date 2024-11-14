Unfollowed returns to delve deeper into the impact of cancel culture on local celebrities

The highly-anticipated second season of Unfollowed, one of the most-watched local titles on Showmax last year, is set to premiere on November 27 following the lives of South African celebrities profoundly impacted by the trending phenomenon of cancel culture. This also season promises to generate deeper, more nuanced conversations that extend beyond the superficial aspects of celebrity life.

Now under the helm of broadcaster Spitch Nzwawumbi, each episode of the Showmax Original will unpack the controversies that have shaped various public figures' lives and careers. Kicking off the season is reality star and entrepreneur Mel Viljoen, who catapulted to fame on The Real Housewives of Pretoria. Viljoen, whose business Tammy Taylor Nails has been marred by serious allegations, will provide a candid insight into how these challenges have affected her both personally and professionally. Audiences can expect an intimate examination of Viljoen’s journey, with the episode promising a thorough analysis of the accusations against her as well as her responses to these controversies.

It is explained that the series aims not only to entertain but also to provoke thought, encouraging viewers to grapple with the harsh realities of public scrutiny. Following Viljoen’s story, the series will shift its focus to an array of prominent personalities, including: Radio presenter Ngizwe Mchunu

Musician Bongani Fassie, heir to the legacy of Brenda Fassie Traditional healer and DJ Gogo Skhothane Hip-hop artist Pitch Black Afro

Media personality Bujy Bikwa Radio legend Linda Sibiya Pastor Mboro

Each of these figures will share their personal struggles with the stigmatisation and career-threatening repercussions instigated by public narratives shaped by social media and public opinion. The integration of insights from journalists, activists, and legal experts in each episode aims to provide a well-rounded perspective on cancel culture. Speaking about the show executive producer Graeme Swanepoel said, “Unfollowed Season 2 will offer viewers deeper, more nuanced conversations that challenge you to look beyond the surface and consider the complexities of cancel culture and the power of social media in shaping lives and careers.”