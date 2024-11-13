UNHRC calls for significant legal reforms to uphold human rights in Pakistan

The United Nations Human Rights Committee (UNHRC) has issued a clarion call for significant reforms in Pakistan's legal framework in its latest report, aimed at improving the country's troubling human rights record. This report, which was presented during Pakistan's second review under the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR), highlights crucial recommendations that the country must address to ensure compliance with international standards.

Among the committee's primary concerns is the recommendation to cease civilian trials under military courts. This practice, the report notes, stands in violation of Articles 14 and 15 of the ICCPR, which safeguard an individual's right to a fair trial and protection against retroactive criminal laws. The call for reform is particularly pertinent in the wake of recent reports of serious human rights abuses within Pakistan, including unlawful killings and forced disappearances that have raised alarm among local and international observers. Local media, including The Balochistan Post, have reported troubling incidents recently, such as the forced disappearance of six individuals in Balochistan's districts of Kech, Kharan, and Dera Bugti.

In one instance, three young men—identified as Ismail, Imran, and Dr. Liaquat Ali—were reportedly taken by Pakistani forces during a raid at a local market while en route to a poetry event in memory of a prominent figure. Such actions have inevitably cast a long shadow on the state of civil liberties in the region. In addition to military court reforms, the committee has recommended that Pakistan enhance its surveillance, data, and privacy laws to align with Article 17 of the ICCPR. This article guarantees the right to privacy, emphasizing that current regulations require significant adjustments to better protect citizens' private lives from intrusive governmental oversight.

Furthermore, the UNHRC report cites the need to end broad internet shutdowns and restrictions on social media platforms, describing these measures as excessive and detrimental to the freedom of expression. The committee strongly advocated for reforms to Pakistan's legal frameworks concerning the Exit Control List, blacklists, and visa controls to ensure respect for citizens' freedom of movement, an essential human right. The committee has also urged Pakistan to adopt an asylum and refugee protection law to guarantee the rights of Afghan refugees, protecting them from forced deportation—a sensitive issue amidst the current geopolitical landscape. Other crucial recommendations include lifting the ban on student unions and reforming blasphemy laws to ensure they align with the ICCPR standards, further reinforcing the importance of protecting political and civil rights within the country.