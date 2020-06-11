Union loses court bid to stop reopening of schools amid Covid-19 pandemic

The government has labelled it “a waste of time” for organisations to approach the courts seeking to halt classes despite a number of schools shutting down after teachers tested positive for Covid-19. On Wednesday at the North Gauteng High Court, the 27000-member Educators Union of SA (Eusa) lost its urgent application against Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga to interdict the phased reopening of schools following a more than two-month break to stem the spread of the pandemic. The court found that the application was not urgent because, among other things, Eusa did not cite the Ministry of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta), which is the implementing department for the national state of disaster regulations as promulgated by President Cyril Ramaphosa in March, as well as education MECs in the nine provinces. Eusa had approached the courts because it felt the safety of teachers and learners - especially in working class, rural and impoverished areas - were at risk of contracting and spreading the deadly virus. Eusa’s views seemed to be underscored when several schools closed down, just days after reopening on Monday, after returning teachers tested positive for Covid-19.

The Star has seen circulars sent to parents at Apollo Secondary School and Savannah Park Secondary School, both of which are in Chatsworth in KwaZulu-Natal, and Bergrivier High School in Wellington, Western Cape, suspending classes “indefinitely” after teachers tested positive for Covid-19.

After the court ruling, Eusa said that the fact schools had reopened made their application more urgent “as infections have already forced 90 schools to close across the country within two days”.

“We never opposed the continuation of education; we called for a form of education which does not endanger the lives of teachers and learners, and which is in line with the demands of Covid-19,” the union said in a statement to The Star.

Elijah Mhlanga, the spokesperson for the Department of Basic Education, welcomed the court ruling and the costs order against Eusa.

“We are relieved that this matter is out of the way.

“We welcome the judgment especially because costs were awarded against the applicant and we hope it serves as a discouragement to others who might want to waste the court’s time in this way,” Mhlanga said.

Asked to comment on several schools closing down shortly after reopening, including the implications thereof, Mhlanga said: “They (the schools) are following protocol for handling such matters. They are doing the right thing.”

Eusa said it would await the written judgment from the court before it formulated its next plan, but said that this was not the end of the matter.

“Eusa will not back down on our fight to protect the lives of innocent teachers and learners against corrupt politicians and state bullying.”