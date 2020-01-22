Unions accuse government of sabotaging SAA so it can sell it









Deserted SAA counters at OR Tambo International Airport yesterday. The carrier cancelled a number of flights. Nokuthula Mbatha African News Agency (ANA) Unions have come out guns blazing with claims that the government was “sabotaging” SA Airways (SAA) as part of an alleged plan to ”pawn it off” to the private sector. National Union of Metalworkers of SA and the South African Cabin Crew Association made the accusations following the cancellation of at least 40 SAA domestic and international flights on Monday. The unions said: “This is deliberate so that rescuing SAA will be impossible in order to collapse the airline so that it can be liquidated and sold to the private sector. It is our firm belief that they are deliberately sabotaging the business rescue process.” SAA, however, remained optimistic that there would be an answer to its short-term funding requirements which would keep it operating. The national carrier was placed in bankruptcy protection last month and required R2billion to stay in business. The Ministry of Public Enterprises, which oversees SAA, had yet to raise the money.

Despite assurances by SAA management that the flight cancellations had nothing to do with its financial crisis, the unions said “it was difficult to accept such an explanation given the glaring facts before us”.

It accused government of gross negligence for its failure to commit to a turnaround strategy and that included providing the R2bn funding needed to keep SAA flying.

“The board also failed to ensure the turnaround was implemented, thus leading to the eventual collapse of the airline,” said the unions.

They added that the turnaround strategy which was devised by SAA’s former chief executive Vuyani Jarana was designed to ensure that the carrier was no longer dependent on bailouts and the taxpayer.

Addressing the media at OR Tambo International Airport yesterday, SAA spokesperson Tlali Tlali said the airline was doing everything possible to avoid further deterioration of its financial position.

“We have indicated that the decision is operational and in the industry regarded as tactical where we seek to strike a balance between demand and capacity.

“Two routes in a domestic segment are affected by this however, the impact thereof is in the form of flight consolidation,” said Tlali.

The consolidation selected domestic flights between the airline’s main hub, OR Tambo in Joburg, and Cape Town International Airport, as well as between OR Tambo and King Shaka International Airport in Durban.

On the international network, SAA cancelled selected services between Joburg and Munich in Germany.

“SAA will re-accommodate passengers on its services between Johannesburg and Frankfurt as well as London, Heathrow. Some passengers travelling to Munich, and others via Munich to other destinations, will be re-accommodated for some of their journey on partner airlines in the Star Alliance to minimise delays,” said Tlali.

He said that on the domestic network the airline was working closely with its sister airline, Mango, to accommodate passengers on alternative services.

The cancellations have been in effect from Monday and were expected to end on Friday.