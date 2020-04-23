Unions declare dispute with government over salary increases

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Cosatu affiliated public sector unions under the Joint Mandating Committee (JMC) have declared a dispute with the government for failure to honour an agreement on salary increases and working conditions. A conciliation hearing between union leaders and the government is now set for the Public Service Co-ordinating Bargaining Council (PSCBC) on April 28. According to a JMC statement, the government has failed to implement PSCBC Resolution 1 of 2018 where it was agreed that salaries would be adjusted and that there would be an improvement in working conditions. The JMC said it they viewed this as undermining the spirit of bargaining in good faith. “We collectively resolved, after all attempts to persuade the employer to respect the collective agreement, that we should refer the matter for dispute resolution. We have stated in our referral forms that the matter was very urgent and that the PSCBC should consider any available avenues including internet-based platforms in compliance with the lockdown regulations.”

The Democratic Nursing Organisation of South Africa (Denosa) said nurses were extremely disappointed that the government had not addressed their concerns.

“Nurses’ salaries have not been adjusted as of 1 April as per the collective agreement. Nurses have to endure a decreased disposable income now as a result of the lockdown at a time when their salaries have not been adjusted.”

Denosa alerted government that transport expenditure for nurses had doubled because they often had to take longer routes to get to their places of work with no support from the Department of Health.

Department spokesperson Popo Maja said the department was aware of the situation and that it committed itself to constructive engagement with unions.

“The Covid-19 pandemic has put the country in a very difficult situation which has been articulated by our president. The department and the country values the role of health workers in the fight against this pandemic. Their protection and safety is the priority of the government,” he said.