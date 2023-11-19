Unisa forces minister to withdraw decision to appoint administrator

Minister of Higher Education, Science and Innovation Dr Blade Nzimande has withdrawn the Government Gazette notice to place Unisa under administration. This comes after the Gauteng High Court, Pretoria, ruling on Friday, which ordered the minister to overturn his decision following Unisa’s court interdict against the move.

“The minister has withdrawn the Government Notice No 4015 published in Government Gazette No 49582 Vol 700 on 27 October 2023, that announced the decision to appoint an administrator for Unisa,” department spokesperson Ishmael Mnisi said in a statement. The court found that the decision to appoint an administrator for the embattled institution was unlawful and in breach of previous court orders. Nzimande had placed Unisa under administration and appointed former University of Johannesburg Vice-Chancellor Professor Ihron Rensburg as Unisa administrator.

Early this year, a report by an Independent Assessor, professor Themba Mosia, indicated that Unisa had been plagued by a series of maladministration challenges including instances of corruption and supply chain challenges. The report also accused the Unisa council and its VC Prof Puleng LenkaBula of poor management, maladministration and displaying an authoritarian management style which resulted in the advent of a culture of fear, intimidation and bullying. Last month, LenkaBula challenged the report and the appointment of the administrator through the court.