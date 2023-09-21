Unisa management ‘still respect’ Minister Nzimande

Johannesburg - Despite a plethora of looming court cases and the possibility of being placed under administration, the Unisa management and its principal, Professor Puleng LenkaBula, insist that they still respect the minister and his department. LenkaBula mentioned this during a question-and-answer session where she briefed the media on the state of the university amid growing concerns about the institution being placed under full administration.

While the principal would not be drawn into (answering) questions regarding the findings of the independent assessor’s report or some of the court cases, as it was stressed that they were sub judice, she maintained that the minister remained their principal. The vice-chancellor said the entire university community respected the Minister of Higher Education, Science and Technology (Blade Nzimande) as the principal of the sector and had ensured that the policy position of his department (was) followed. She stressed that it was equally important to note that there were valid legislative requirements about the various reactors within the higher education system, the Higher Education Act, and the Constitution of the country, which confirmed these.

“Sometimes we forget that universities, in terms of the country’s Constitution, are autonomous, even though they are still supported by the state’s resources, including financially. “That means that interactions are necessary and follow the prescripts of the law, and it is important to note that even when you hear us as though we’re holding different positions, it’s only because we are invoking the aspects of the law that require our governance and compliance systems.” She added: “If the minister pronounces something within his legal requisite, it is not our responsibility to undermine that. And if there is something that the university has to account for, there are mechanisms in place, be it engagements with the department and with the minister, and in this regard.”

LenkaBula remained adamant that there was no one within the university management, council, or student communities who sought to undermine the integrity of these legal policy imperatives for higher education. “None of us in management within the university would want that relationship not to work. We want it to work and be resourceful for the university’s development. Perhaps we have not been sharing the work that the university has undertaken, and we will create mechanisms for such to happen,” she said. The university management said they felt it was important to have engagements to demonstrate a true reflection of what was happening within the university.