Unisa has again been rocked by an exam-leaking scandal that might affect over 2600 exam papers.





This time, the long-distance learning institution has called in the police to investigate the leak, just a few weeks after the first semester exam period started.

Yesterday, Unisa spokesperson Martin Ramotshela confirmed that the May/June 2019 examination period had been compromised.

He said the institution had received tip-offs from students that papers in the Human Sciences, Economics and Management Sciences and Accounting Sciences colleges had been affected by the leak. However, he said exams would continue.

Ramotshela said they were sure that eight of the 2600 first semester exam papers had been leaked.

“We don’t want to leave anything to chance, so we are investigating all 2 600 exam papers.

“The matter has been reported to the commercial crimes investigation unit, which will be embarking on an intensive investigation to establish where and how the examination question papers were leaked.”

He said the university would also initiate a forensic audit. “Academics are on alert and they will be able to identify which students might have been given the papers in advance.”

This is not the first time Unisa has been caught up in an exam leak scandal.

In 2013, 12000 students were affected when exams were postponed after paper leaks. The papers leaked at the time were financial reporting, distinctive financial reporting, group financial reporting and financial planning. Unisa believed there was a syndicate selling exam papers.

Five people were arrested and nine students were found guilty of buying question papers and banned for life from studying at Unisa.

Following the leaks, Unisa stopped printing exam material in-house for a while. They only resumed after vetting all staff that worked with the material.

“The audit team will investigate and identify where the gaps are in our internal processes. Once they are identified, we will tighten them,” he said.

Ramotshela urged students not to cheat at exams.