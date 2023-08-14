Unisa SRC blasts call to place varsity under administration

Johannesburg - The Unisa national Student Representative Council (SRC) deputy general secretary, Inga Khethwa, has reacted to the news that Minister of Higher Education, Science and Technology Dr Blade Nzimande, plans to place the university under administration. Last week, Nzimande confirmed that following the report compiled by the independent assessor, Professor Themba Mosia, which made damning findings against Unisa, he would be placing the institution under administration.

Nzimande gave Unisa council chair James Maboa 30 days to make representations before finalising the process of appointing an administrator to oversee the process. Khethwa said the SRC was shocked by the minister’s decision. "As the national SRC, we are quite shocked that an entire minister and a PhD holder would reach such a conclusion of resorting to conforming to a white establishment that is trying by all means to attack black institutions. Our institutions are under siege and are being placed under administration. Therefore, as a country, we have nothing else left,“ Khethwa told a national broadcaster.

He said this has a negative impact on the sustainability of the institution and is an attack on black women leaders. He said there are solutions that could have resolved the matter. “We believe that there are other solutions. If you check in terms of the Higher Education Act, we are of the view that the minister has not considered this. There are other possible ways to resolve the corrupt activities that have been taking place in the institution. The minister should rethink his decision. He must study this act.”

“It can’t be correct that you conform to this white establishment, which was done at UCT, where they removed a black vice-chancellor. Now they are doing it with Unisa. As the national SRC, we want to put it on record that should Blade put Unisa under administration, we are going to wage a relentless war. We are going to make sure that we fight for student issues,” he said. In a letter dated August 11, 2023, the minister, through his lawyers, addressed Unisa and Mosia and announced plans to appoint an administrator in a period of 30 days following his announcement that he would be placing Unisa under administration. The minister said he would not wait for the court to rule on Mosia’s report after Unisa took the report on review. He, however, agreed to extend the period of representation to 30 days.

“The minister agreed to extend the period of making representations to him to a period of 30 normal days computed from the date that he gave notice. The minister is unable to wait for the outcome of the review proceedings. He will take a final decision upon the expiry of the 30-day period,” the minister said through his lawyers. Last week, Nzimande wrote to Maboa, saying he was satisfied with the report, which found serious financial and other maladministration that impacted the effective functioning of Unisa. Nzimande added that the appointment of an administrator would be in the best interests of the embattled institution and gave Maboa seven days to make representations to him.