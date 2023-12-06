Unisa students feel hard done by invigilator app

Some Unisa students who have been accused of violating the invigilator application processes have accused the university of sabotaging their careers. This after a number of students who were found by the university to have violated the rules for the usage of the Invigilator App are expected to retake their exams.

But a final year student who spoke to The Star on condition of anonymity told of her agony in trying to complete her studies while dealing with the online exam problem. “I have been writing two modules now... I have paid for remark scripts as the PVL3701 has exactly the same marks as the previous year’s marks. Numerous times I have been to Unisa and showed them proof that I have paid and then they say they will email me the remark or script though they never did. Then when following up, they say that their system is down,” the student said this week. Last week, many other students complained about the technical glitches they encountered while using the app that prevented them from uploading their scripts within the allocated time.

Despite their claims that they adhered to exam guidelines, their marks are being withheld, and they now face the prospect of sitting for the May/June supplementary exams next year. These students have accused Unisa of failing to hear and listen to their issues. “Unisa is failing us. They have made clear that the students must use the Invigilator App, as this records the exam session and sounds. This must be uploaded when the exam is finished. The proof then is displayed on the app screen.

“So in the first semester I had PVL3701 and MRL 3701. And then again in October PVL3701 and MRL 3701. These two are outstanding for me to complete my LLB. They refuse to grant me F1 concession as they should for the previous semester as these are the only two modules I need to complete my degree. Even their rules state that it should have been given,“ the frustrated student said. However, Unisa insists that it will not budge as the rules of the application were explained to the students. ”Prior to commencement of the examinations, the rules about the usage of the Invigilator App were clearly communicated to all students as part of our online examination rules and guidelines through various communications channels, including email, MyUnisa announcements, SMS and social media,“ Unisa said.

“The Invigilator App is a critical proctoring tool used by the university for the invigilation of online examinations. “The usage of the app and the attendant rules are very important and necessary to uphold the credibility of our examinations and protect the integrity of our qualifications. It is one of the aspects of the assessment process that the university cannot compromise on,” it said. A concerned student said maybe the minister was right in calling for the university to be placed under administration.