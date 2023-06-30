Unisa terminates employment contract of registrar, Professor Steward Mothata

The ongoing drama at Unisa continues as the institution this morning confirmed that it has cut ties with its registrar, Professor Steward Mothata, with immediate effect. According to the university, the decision was made directly with Professor Mothata.

“In dealing with this matter, the university is adhering to its abiding principle and practice of not commenting on matters between itself and its employees in the public domain. If there is any further matter that Unisa wishes to communicate to its former employee, Prof Mothata, it will direct such a communique to him,” Unisa said. The Star has previously reported that Mothata, who had filed an application to the Labour Court challenging his dismissal, accused Unisa vice-chancellor Professor Puleng LenkaBula of unfairly terminating his five-year contract this week. Mothata joins more than five senior members of staff who have either resigned or had their contracts terminated in a similar fashion since last year.

Mothata, in his affidavit attached to the documents to the Labour Court, cites HR head Phumzile Dlamini as the third respondent. He said he was employed by the university on a five-year contract due to expire in 2025, and which has a renewal clause that says other employees in his situation can be subjected to the same treatment. “It is clear that other executives who signed employment contracts with an arbitration clause, such as mine, will be subjected to this bizarre interpretation by the second respondent and will suffer the same fate. Already the second respondent has terminated the employment of staff without any due process,” he said. He added that the law allows him to be treated with respect, equality, and human dignity.