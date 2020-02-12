While the world is still trying to put in measures to avoid the spread of novel coronavirus, Nigeria has also raised alarm bells over a new mysterious disease.
The country has reported that more than 100 people have been infected by the disease. Symptoms include vomiting, inflammation and diarrhoea.
The outbreak happened in the capital Abuja and it is believed that those who contract the disease die 48 hours after infection.
Locally, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) continues with its surveillance activities and testing of individuals with symptoms of the 2019-nCoV.
The NICD’s Professor Cheryl Cohen said: “Sixty-one individuals have been tested for the virus and all tests have come back negative, therefore there is no confirmed case of the 2019-nCoV in South Africa.”