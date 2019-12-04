A service delivery crisis looms in Joburg over more than R30million in unpaid bills, which could grind the city’s ambulance fleet and fire trucks to a halt.
This potential crisis comes at a time when the city is without any political leadership, including a mayoral committee, following the October resignation of former mayor Herman Mashaba, and last week’s failure to elect a new one.
The Star has seen a letter sent to the City of Joburg on Monday by its vehicle service provider Afrirent, threatening to suspend 746 city vehicles “due to accounts which are in arrears; that is, non-payments and overdue accounts by over 60 days”.
The vehicles include 596 for the Joburg metropolitan police department, 57 for the city’s emergency services (ambulances and fire trucks) and 93 for its core administration functions.
The letter stated that the fleet should be halted by Tuesday, but insiders have said that, following negotiations which lasted well into the night on Monday, the city was given a reprieve until Friday.