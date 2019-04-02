THE IFP has called for metal detectors to be installed at schools following reports that pupils were smuggling dangerous weapons such as knives to school. File photo.

A case about whether a prestigious Joburg private school can expel two eight-year-old boys for the alleged misconduct of their parents has landed in the Constitutional Court. Dragging on for a third year in court, the battle between Pridwin Preparatory School and AB and CB - as the parents are called in affidavits to protect the identities of the learners - has reached the Concourt.

The Melrose-based Pridwin Preparatory moved to expel the boys in June 2016 following quarrels between the father and schools officials, including headmaster Selwyn Marx, on the sport field.

AB was accused of being verbally abusive at several sports matches involving the sons. The school maintained it had proved its case against him, hence it decided to cut ties with the family.

During an under-9s cricket match between Pridwin and Crawford College on November 10, 2015, the dad allegedly accosted an umpire with a cricket bat and called him a “fat” man who does not respect parents.

DB and EB, as the children are called in court papers, remain at the school thanks to an interim interdict the parents obtained on December 1, 2016. This interdict remains effective pending all outcomes of court hearings.

The matter has been to the high court and the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA). The parents lost at these courts, with the SCA saying their demand threatened contractual law.

AB and CB, an accountant dad and psychiatrist mom, want the court to rule that schools have no power to expel learners for their parents' misconduct.

Said CB in her founding affidavit: “Is it constitutionally permissible for independent schools to expel children due to their parents’ alleged misconduct, without any prior hearing on the children’s best interests?”

“The answer to this question not only affects our children but has the potential to affect the estimated 560000 other children who attend independent schools across South Africa.

“Very few of those children or their parents would ever be able to access court, let alone this court, to challenge their expulsion.”

CB said it was common cause that her children were blameless. She said the school acknowledged that they were “model pupils”.

“The entire basis for the cancellation (of the parent contract with the school) is the conduct of my husband and, to a far lesser extent, my alleged conduct. Yet it is DB and EB who (will) suffer It is a classic illustration of the alleged sins of the father being visited on the sons,” CB said.

She said Pridwin relied on a clause in the parent contract stating that the school can cancel it “at any time, for any reason”. They want the court to rule on the constitutionality of this.

In its papers, Pridwin denied that proper procedures were not followed before expelling the boys.

Marx said: “I accept that in deciding whether to terminate the parents' contracts I had to consider the interests of the children pursuant to the provisions of section 28 of the constitution. This I did.”

The Concourt will hear the case next month.