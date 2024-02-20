Unveiling the reformer pilates trend

In today’s fast-paced Digital Age, trends come and go quicker than ever before. One trend that has taken the fitness world by storm is the resurgence of Pilates, particularly the reformer Pilates, with its alluring blend of aesthetic appeal and physical benefits.

Originating from the early 20th century, Pilates has undergone a modern makeover, captivating audiences worldwide, thanks in part to social media influencers like Vanessa Tiiu, Madeleine, and Lucy Griffiths, who have championed its virtues on platforms like TikTok. Pilates, with its emphasis on enhancing endurance, posture, balance, and flexibility, has earned the title of “the it girl of workouts”. Founded by Joseph Pilates, this exercise technique is renowned for targeting muscles one didn’t even know existed, making it a favourite among fitness enthusiasts seeking a comprehensive workout.

However, what sets reformer Pilates apart is its use of specialised equipment, including a bed, ropes, sliding carriage and strings, which challenge participants to stretch their bodies like never before while providing essential physical and mental support. Despite its initial association with femininity, reformer Pilates has transcended gender stereotypes, enticing men to join the movement. Initially, many men mocked the concept, perceiving it as fluffy and easy, much like the ideology surrounding ballet. However, as they embraced the challenge, they discovered its formidable difficulty, leading to a newfound appreciation for its efficacy. TikTok sensation and bodybuilder Ben Petersen, for instance, confessed to experiencing extreme difficulty during reformer Pilates sessions, as his body trembled under the strain – a sentiment echoed by many others who underestimated its intensity.

Recent studies have shed light on the benefits of Pilates practice, emphasising its potential to enhance everyday life. Led by Lynne Gaskell, a lecturer at the University of Salford, research highlighted Pilates’ role in reinforcing self-confidence and social interactions, underscoring its versatility and accessibility across diverse demographics. While Pilates may be challenging, it has the potential of becoming an everyday habit and individuals of all levels of endurance enjoy the practice. Michele Olson, PhD, a prominent Pilates researcher, emphasised its universal applicability, citing its ability to cultivate good posture and strengthen core muscles, essential for spinal stabilisation.

“My research and others show the ability of Pilates to recruit the deep core for spinal stabilisation,” she says. In challenging the notion of gender-specific workouts, reformer Pilates serves as a beacon of inclusivity, inviting individuals of all ages and body types to embrace its transformative potential. By dismantling preconceived notions and encouraging individuals to step out of their comfort zones, it fosters a culture of empowerment and self-improvement, irrespective of gender or fitness level.