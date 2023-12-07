Unwrapping kids’ ultimate holiday wish list

As the school year draws to a close and the festive spirit is activated, many families have started looking for interesting ways to keep their youngsters entertained. Managing director of First Group Hotels & Resorts, Shaun Lamont, offers advice gleaned from his experiences in the hospitality industry and his dual roles as a father.

* Fun activities: It might be difficult to keep kids busy all day long when on holiday. On the other hand, resorts, particularly at the busiest times of year, provide kid- and teen-focused programmes to keep them occupied and happy during their visit. If they prefer not to join the “crowd”, there are usually a number of entertaining options available on site. To promote healthy family competition, several resorts offer putt-putt, pool tables, volleyball and tennis facilities, and even bowls, squash, and paddle tennis * Quality time with parents: He highlights that kids aren’t always glued to screens, despite what many people think. Indeed, especially during holidays, many people merely want to spend enjoyable time with their families. From toddlers to teenagers, they would gladly trade their screen time for a family game, a swim in the pool, puzzle building, board games or even a walk with their parents. It is not just about the destination; it’s about the journey and the moments created along the way. * The thrill of something new: We all know that kids are inherently curious and are always open to exploring unfamiliar territories or visiting local attractions. Whether it’s hiking up a mountain, exploring a cave, or collecting seashells, make sure that you add “doing something new” to your travel itinerary.

* Flexibility: Making a few adjustments to your regular schedule and taking a more relaxed approach is necessary to create a true holiday atmosphere. Your children will have more pleasure and enjoyment if you allow them stay up a little later to watch a movie, relax mealtime routines, and give each child an option for an activity or outing. Don't forget to indulge the kids with some of their favourite treats! * Food: Being on holiday or at home (not at school) seems to magically increase our little darlings' appetites. One of the ways to manage this on holiday is to book self-catering accommodation and stock up on groceries for easy meals. Opt for big brunches and suppers, stock up on lots of snacks, fruit and two-minute noodles, and don't forget to indulge the kids with some of their favourite treats!