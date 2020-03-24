UPDATED: Parkview Primary School school hall goes up in flames

Johannesburg - The school hall at one of Joburg's most popular schools which at some point saw parents queue outside four days before the admission date has gone up in flames. Fire razed the school hall at Parkview Primary School on Tuesday morning. Gauteng Department of Education's Steve Mabona said the school hall, learner support classroom and the equipment storeroom were destroyed. He said an overhead projector, musical instruments including the piano that was 103 years old; 300 hundred chairs and the entire stock in the storeroom. The value of the loss is still to be determined, Mabona said. "Accordingly, the fire department has launched an investigation to determine the causes of Fire. Police were on scene and are also investigating.



"We wish to call upon anyone who might have information on this unfortunate act to share same with the police," he said.

Spokesperson for the Joburg Emergency Services Nana Radebe said they received a call around 3.30am from people who live nearby the school, telling then that it was on fire.

She said they raced to the school and managed to extinguish it.

"We don't know yet was the cause is. The investigator's preliminary investigations were inconclusive. He will be going back to to the scene to interview more people who were around," Radebe said.

MEC for Education Panyaza Lesufi said: “Indeed, we are disappointed that yet another school has been destroyed by fire".

Before the online application was introduced for Gauteng schools, parents would go and queue outside days before applications were opened hoping their children would get space.

At one point the parents queued four days in advance.

If they were to leave the vicinity for longer than 30 minutes, their names would get bumped to the bottom of the list.

A few years ago The Star interviewed one parent who said the reason he wanted his child at the school was because it had a stellar reputation and excellent teaching staff, with experience in remedial work.

"There are very few really good government schools left, and especially ones whose staff members have done remedial work and are more equipped to deal with remedial children," he said at the time.

