Urgent action needed to address illegal pesticides in South Africa

In the wake of recent tragedies involving unregistered poisons, domestic stakeholders are calling for immediate and decisive action to rid South African streets of these hazardous substances. The renewed focus on this critical issue follows the unfortunate deaths of six children after exposure to illegal pesticides in Naledi, Soweto, two weeks ago.

Minister of Health, Dr Aaron Motsoaledi, announced on Monday that dangerous pesticides were responsible for the death of six children in Soweto. “Organophosphate is not one substance, but a group of substances which are usually used in agriculture or as pesticides. The organophosphate identified in this instance is called terbufos. All the six children died of terbufos ingestion,” Motsoaledi said. CropLife South Africa, a key provider of sustainable crop protection and public health solutions, has raised alarms regarding the presence of dangerous, unregistered poisons sold by street vendors and spaza shops across the country.

Dr Gerhard Verdoorn, operations and stewardship manager at CropLife SA, yesterday expressed a mix of relief and urgency, stating that while government agencies have finally begun examining these substances, an actionable plan is needed to tackle the illegal market more aggressively. Verdoorn said the implications of these unregistered poisons were dire. “It is sobering to see that the state agencies have finally stepped in,” he noted. “However, we require a comprehensive action plan to eliminate these threats to our communities.”

According to CropLife SA, the culprits are primarily two substances — aldicarb and terbufos — which are categorised as highly toxic pesticides. The alarming trends of their misuse are particularly prevalent in Gauteng, the Western Cape, the Free State, and parts of Northwest South Africa. Verdoorn pointed out that these poisons have not only dangerous agricultural consequences but severe health risks as well. This was witnessed through various incidents, including the tragic case last year when three children in Port Elizabeth died after consuming terbufos allegedly mixed in a packet of noodles.

Consumption of these unregulated substances leads to acute poisoning symptoms, including excessive salivation, severe nausea, potential coma, and even death. The rise of these illegal poisons often stems from their sale designed to mimic legitimate pest control solutions, creating a false sense of security among consumers. “These substances are often packaged in poor quality, unlabelled containers and may be mistaken for everyday food items, leading to catastrophic readjustments of normal familial activities,” remarked Verdoorn.

A food scientist has urged the government to take action against rising food poisoning rates. Livhuwani Tshitangano spoke to The Star on Monday, calling for the Department of Health to prioritise employing food scientists to enhance food safety. “Please advise Dr Motsoaledi to hire food scientists for these roles. The country has excess qualified and experienced Food Scientists and Technologists who can add great value to this country’s food safety agenda. Most of them are in factories, and we already know the gap. It will be easy to deal with current affairs,” Tshitangano said.

Lesego Letsatsi, a youth leader in Naledi, stated that the community plans to hold a meeting to discuss the revelations made by the minister. “We are in touch with the families and are planning to conduct a community meeting to discuss this issue. It is concerning that a chemical was found to have killed the six children,” he said. Tebo Sathekge, the older nephew of one of the deceased, expressed his grief, stating: “It is disturbing what has happened. This is something that could have been avoided had authorities ensured that laws are respected in this country.”