Urgent call for food safety compliance in Gauteng amid rising poisoning cases

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has revealed that the Gauteng province boasts a staggering 16 240 formal food establishments which are said to be non-compliant with food safety regulations since 2020. This startling revelation came to light through a response from Gauteng provincial MEC for Health, Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko, following a query posed by the DA in the Gauteng Provincial Legislature.

This disclosure coincides with President Cyril Ramaphosa’s address to the nation, during which he called for food-handling businesses to re-register within 21 days in a vigorous attempt to combat food-borne illnesses. The urgency of this call has been amplified by the tragic deaths of at least 23 children from food poisoning in the past month alone. During his live address, Ramaphosa urged all spaza shops and food-handling entities to register within their respective municipalities in the designated timeframe.

He sternly warned: “Any shop that is not registered within 21 days and does not meet all health standards and requirements will be closed.” Despite the warranted intentions behind this declaration, critics have voiced their concerns, arguing that the stringent regulations could disproportionately affect local business owners struggling to comply. Reacting to the concerning state of food safety in the province, DA economic development spokesperson, Nazley Sharif, pointed out the stark implications of such widespread non-compliance.

“The staggering number of establishments without proper processes and procedures for food handling is putting the lives of residents at risk of food poisoning,” Sharif remarked. The statistics speak for themselves, with recorded cases of food poisoning reaching 423 over the past four years, culminating in the tragic deaths of 23 individuals since the beginning of 2023. Sharif has called for an increase in the deployment of health inspectors to strengthen the enforcement of food-handling regulations across Gauteng.

“Given the high number of formal food establishments that are not compliant with food safety regulations, it is clear that there is a pressing need for more health inspectors in the province. The lack of health inspectors is putting the lives of our residents at risk,” Sharif declared. He emphasised the necessity of adhering to strict protocols during food preparation, highlighting the pivotal role this plays in ensuring public health, particularly within restaurants and fast-food outlets. Additionally, Sharif disclosed that the DA has initiated inquiries directed to the MEC for Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Jacob Mamabolo, in a bid to ascertain the current count of health inspectors within each municipality, as well as any existing vacancies.