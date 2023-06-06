US sensation MAJOR. is coming to South Africa

Johannesburg - Multi-award winning American soul singer MAJOR. who is known for his multiple hits, says he is ready to serenade his South African audience by performing his classics. Major Johnson Finley, affectionately known as MAJOR. will grace the Sun City Superbowl on February 16, 2024.

The Grammy-nominated, two-time Soul Train, and eight-time NAACP Image Award-nominated singer plans to feature his all-time hits, which include Why I Love You, Honest, A Mother's Love, and many more. In the past decade, RustyRocks, one of the leading events, marketing, and promotions companies in South Africa, has put together breath-taking events and partnered with some of the largest brands. The upcoming RustyRocks, in partnership with Metro FM, MTVbase, Trace, Mzansi Magic, Standard Bank, Tanqueray, ENO, Jagermeister, and Schweppes, take it up a notch by bringing award-winning US R&B sensation.

"I cannot wait to touch down in South Africa and feel the love from all those who have supported my music through the years. I look forward to connecting with my audience and having them sing along to their all-time favourite," MAJOR. said. "RustyRocks is very excited to be bringing MAJOR. to SA. A lot of our patrons love his music, and he has an incredible following here. We have organised and delivered spectacular shows in the past, and this one will surely be one for the books too. In the end, it’s all about giving our patrons from South Africa and neighbouring countries entertainment that will leave ever-lasting memories," said Teboho Twala from RustyRock. Zonke Dikana, Nomfundo Moh, and many other local award-winning stars have created memories for music lovers at RustyRocks.