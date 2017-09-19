Media personality Uyanda Mbuli loves to travel.

Her knack for exploring the world resulted in her producing a reality show that would take people into her life, watching as she trots the globe for new adventures.

“What makes the show different is that everything happens in real time. When we shoot it’s not rehearsed; my morning face is just that,” said the businesswoman.

The former Strictly Come Dancing contestant debuted her reality show Uyanda It’s On on SABC3 in April. The 30-minute programme gave viewers a glimpse into Mbuli’s life as she moves from country to country, establishing her brand and networking with friends and business people.

Viewers and supporters of one of the original socialites got the chance to see her stay in places like Miami in Florida and attend a wedding in Santorini, Italy.

“It’s exciting and everything happens in real time. I’m working with a different crew this time and have a new director.”

Mbuli says the second season is bigger and better quality and will have elements that will show how travel takes a toll on the body.

EXPLORE: Uyanda Mbuli, pictured above in Paris, says the aim of her show is to broaden people’s horizons. “The world is smaller than we think and anything is possible," she says.





“You’ll see the jet lag, me missing a flight. All the drama is real. A friend even broke up with someone while we were shooting.”

Mbuli said that for her, the show was ultimately about leaving a footprint that would make people be inspired to explore and see the world.

“It’s real-time, exposing people to life outside of South Africa. I always look at myself as a typical South African girl. All these experiences I have acquired I built for myself. If you can broaden yourself with a global view, do it.

“South Africa is a beautiful country but we need to inspire each other to know there is a bigger world and we need to explore it, and that’s what the show is about. I want people to see the different destinations and know it is possible to live there.”

Mbuli found that when she travelled, she opened herself up to new contacts and networks.

She said many South Africans were making it big in other countries and that there was space for many more to live their best lives by expanding their horizons.

“On my show, I unveil the importance of connection. When you start building those relationships and keep networks, you expand and are able to be comfortable and be received by other people.”

The second season will see Mbuli travel to fashion cities like Paris and London.

“I’m going to do a roadshow and viewing episodes, so I’m inviting all my supporters to join me. I want to make myself emotionally and physically available to people. So every Friday we will have viewing parties at different places. With the world being so big, it’s good to be accessible to people. You can’t inspire people from a distance.”

The new season airs on Fridays at 10pm from October 6.

“Being able to travel the world was a dream I attained, and I want people, especially young people, to know if I can do it, they can too. If that’s the seed I leave in people’s minds, I hope it’s one that will grow.”

