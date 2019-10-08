Uyinene Mrwetyana's family angry at people cashing in on her name









Uyinene Mrwetyana. The family of murdered UCT student Uyinene Mrwetyana are angry about people cashing in on her name. Rhodes University issued a statement on Monday on behalf of the Mrwetyana family, stating that they distanced themselves from unauthorised initiatives that try to “cash in” on the loss of their daughter. Uyinene’s mother, Nomangwane Mrwetyana, works at Rhodes University. “The Mrwetyana family would like to appeal to the public not to initiate or contribute to unauthorised projects misusing Uyinene’s name and the family’s grief to raise funds, make money, garner attention, or in any way ‘cash in’ on her tragedy,” said family spokesperson Thembelani Mrwetyana. Uyinene’s name had been used for fundraising efforts (crowdfunding), the establishment of anti-gender-based violence NGOs, an upcoming book, and several social media profiles, said Thembelani. “Members of the public have expressed concern that the ‘Uyinene’ fundraising campaigns could be misinterpreted as having the support of the Mrwetyana family.

“The family would like to clearly express that, though some of these initiatives may be well-intentioned, it does not support or have affiliation to any fundraising campaigns bearing the name of Uyinene,” he added.

The family requested time to mourn in peace because Uyinene’s tragedy was still fresh, was so widely publicised and received so much mainstream, social media and public attention.

“To use Uyinene’s name and also to disregard her grieving family so as to emotionally appeal to the public is unethical, misleading, insensitive and dishonest, regardless of whether the purpose is nefarious or well-intentioned,” said the statement.

At Uyinene’s funeral last month, her mother announced the family was committed to establishing a foundation in her name to protect all girls against gender-based violence.

“The family is aware of and appreciates funds that have been initiated by UCT, Kingswood College and Rhodes University,” said the family.

The 19-year-old film and media student was allegedly murdered by a post office employee in Cape Town. The 42-year-old man allegedly confessed to police after he was arrested, detailing Uyinene’s last hours before her death.

The man appeared in the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court last month on charges of raping and murdering Uyinene and defeating the ends of justice.