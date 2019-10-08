Rhodes University issued a statement on Monday on behalf of the Mrwetyana family, stating that they distanced themselves from unauthorised initiatives that try to “cash in” on the loss of their daughter. Uyinene’s mother, Nomangwane Mrwetyana, works at Rhodes University.
“The Mrwetyana family would like to appeal to the public not to initiate or contribute to unauthorised projects misusing Uyinene’s name and the family’s grief to raise funds, make money, garner attention, or in any way ‘cash in’ on her tragedy,” said family spokesperson Thembelani Mrwetyana.
Uyinene’s name had been used for fundraising efforts (crowdfunding), the establishment of anti-gender-based violence NGOs, an upcoming book, and several social media profiles, said Thembelani.
“Members of the public have expressed concern that the ‘Uyinene’ fundraising campaigns could be misinterpreted as having the support of the Mrwetyana family.