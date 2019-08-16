File picture: Pixabay

Johannesburg - Vaal Mall has revealed that the incident where a woman allegedly pepper-sprayed a mother and her 4-month old baby at the parking lot was not captured on their CCTV cameras. This follows Itumeleng Tsoeu's complaint that she was busy breastfeeding her baby in her car at the mall when a woman confronted her abut her parking, called her child a baboon and pepper-sprayed both of them.

While the matter was reported to the police, Vaal Mall’s communications officer Carla de Villiers Malan confirmed to The Star that they were aware of the incident.

However, the incident was not recorded on the CCTV footage as they were working on the cameras at the time, she said.

EWN reported that the woman who attacked Tsoeu was angered by how she had parked her car. She allegedly verbally abused her, reached for her bag and and threatened to shoot Tsoeu and her son.

Speaking to EWN, Tsoeu said the woman shouted ‘I will shoot you and your baboon’ as she was pepper-spraying them.

The 30-year-old woman said she pushed her door open and stepped outside as the pepper-spray was all over her vehicle and she was scared for her son’s life.

While the pepper-spray left her son with a swollen face and red eyes, her attacker and companion laughed as they sped off, she said.

Vanderbijlpark police spokesperson Sergeant Gertrude Makhale confirmed the incident and said police were investigating a common assault case.

She added that the case may change depending on the outcomes and that more charges may also be added once investigations have been concluded.

Makhale said the Tsoeu was busy breastfeeding her 4-month-old son when she was attacked by an unknown white female.

She added that police managed to track the suspect’s vehicle and it pointed to Komatipoort in Mpumalanga.

