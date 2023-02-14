Valentine’s Day date night ideas at home

Johannesburg - For those who woke today too late to secure a booking at a romantic restaurant, there are still many ways to create a memorable Valentine’s Day night-in. Today is Valentine’s Day and RE/MAX of Southern Africa has shared some inspiration for the couples who would like to create some romantic memories in their own home.

“It might be difficult for homeowners to find the spare cash for an elaborate night out, especially after the latest interest rate hike. Spending the night at home can help couples save some money and create lasting memories in their own home; unless, of course, your home is causing unnecessary tension between you and your partner,” said Adrian Goslett, regional director and CEO of RE/MAX of Southern Africa. “If the home is the source for ongoing frustrations, chat to a real estate professional to see what else is out there.” 1. Gift your partner with a room makeover

Why not surprise your partner by redoing a room while they are out at work if they have been fantasising about remodelling a room in the house? For an added element of surprise, tie a ribbon around the entrance or have someone escort them inside while wearing a blindfold. 2. Tackle a project together Why not take on a remodelling project with your significant other if they don't like surprises? This only works if you and your partner enjoy home improvements, but it can be a wonderful opportunity for bonding and quality time spent together. It also can end up increasing the value of your property. Make sure to have some delicious foods on hand to munch on and a romantic soundtrack playing as you work to enhance the ambiance.

3. Dinner under the stars Load shedding has helped us get ready for a candle-lit dinner, among other things. Place a table in the backyard or gather some candles. Cook your partner's favourite dish, or if you're not the best cook, place an order from their preferred restaurant. 4. Game night marathon