A Nelson Mandela mural painted on the outer wall of the Kara Heritage Institute in Pretoria has been defaced. Unidentified vandals targeted his face and desecrated it.

They did not touch murals of other liberation leaders also on the wall, except for that of former Zimbabwean president Robert Mugabe whose eyes were scratched out.

Other leaders on the wall include anti-apartheid activist Steve Biko, Zambia’s first president Kenneth Kaunda, lawyer and activist Mahatma Gandhi and Ethiopia’s last emperor Haile Selassie.

Chairperson of the Kara Heritage Institute, Mathole Motshekga, has reacted angrily to the defacing of Mandela’s face, labelling the culprits as “mad people” and “idiots”.

“All I can say is that I’m shocked that anybody could do that to the founder of our democracy. I can only conclude that it must be an ignorant, ill-informed idiot,” Motshekga told The Star on Monday.

“No right thinking person in South Africa who knows where we come from, would, of all the people that are on that wall, deface the face of Mandela. If it was not for Mandela, this country would have gone up in flames. You and I would not be here today to do what we’re doing.

“It only shows that there’s some kind of madness that is arising from the loss of these value systems that Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng has pointedly observed,” Motshekga said.

The brazen attack could have been the work of those who believe that Mandela sold out the African people during negotiations with the National Party.

The debate that Mandela sold out raged again last year after the passing of his former wife Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.

Motshekga said he did not want to readily blame Mandela critics: “I don’t want to suspect, cast aspersions. It won’t help us to witch-hunt.”

But he had stinging words for those holding the view that Mandela sold out. Motshekga maintained that Madiba did what was best for the country following his release from prison in 1990.

“Even people who’d say he was a sell-out, some of them were born after we achieved this freedom,” said Motshekga.

“They don’t even know the situation that led to the negotiations and the 1994 breakdown. Those of us who know, we know that this country would have gone up in flames.

“Even today we can’t produce a gun. We cannot produce an atomic weapon and those who possessed the atomic weapons could have put this country on fire.

“They could have bombed and flattened all these townships. There are no whites in the townships. It’s people who don’t know that can make such remarks.

“But we must accept that there’s no family which does not have mad people,” Motshekga said.

The attack on Mandela’s painting was one of many indications that the country had lost its value systems, Motshekga said.

“I just want to say that I agree with Chief Justice Mogoeng that we have lost our moral value systems.

“As leaders we must take steps to restore the value systems.”

Motshekga, a national executive committee member, revealed that the NEC had resolved to launch a values restoration programme.