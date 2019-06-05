Two trucks burst into flames after they crashed on the N3 southbound before Petroport, outside Vosloorus

According to Ekurhuleni District Manager Media Liaison William Ntladi, Disaster and Emergency Management Services (DEMS) personnel from Zonkezizwe, Hlahatsi and Wadeville fire stations battled the flames after the two trucks burst into flames.



“In the early evening around 7.10pm, a fleet of four fire engines responded simultaneously from different fire stations to the incident of a truck tanker and a container truck which were reported to be engulfed by flames,” Ntladi said.

“A rescue pumper, major industrial pumper and two water tankers, all responded to the scene,” he added.

Ntladi said on arrival the two trucks were already crumbling because of the extent of heat from the fire, and an active fire fighting was initiated and the blaze was contained and extinguished without further damage.

He added that both drivers escaped with no harm and it is alleged by one of the drivers that a thick smoke emitted from a veld fire, obscuring their vision and subsequently, that led to the crash.

“As per information on scene, the trucks burst into flames because of the ruptured fuel tanks from both trucks that led the diesel fuel to flow downstream to the burning grass. Back burn took place and led both trucks to be engulfed by flames,” he said.

“Traffic had to be diverted onto the opposite side of the freeway, allowing one lane south and one lane north. The road was closed for the duration of the rehabilitation process,” he added.

Ntladi said the City of Ekurhuleni traffic officials are investigating the actual cause of the crash.



