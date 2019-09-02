The Star Quiz competition 2019 finals were at Varsity College in Midrand North of Johannesburg. The runner up School was Liberty Community School from (L) Nozipho Mabaso, Aviwe Mseyisi, Thembekile Ndlovu and Morgen Ndlovu and the winners Veritas College from (L) Catia Breedt, Atang Makgata, Kyra Stock and Remo Venturi. Picture: Simphiwe Mbokazi/African News Agency(ANA)

Johannesburg - Veritas College from Springs are the regional champions of The Star High Schools Quiz sponsored by IIE Varsity College. Veritas are the winners of the competition for the second year in a row, with Liberty Community School from Bramley taking the very close runner- up position.

The regional finals took place on Saturday at IIE Varsity College Waterfall campus in Midrand, with nine teams who made it through the preliminary round battling to get through to the National High Schools Quiz finals later this month.

The two teams scored an impressive 34 out of 40 in their overall scores at the end of the competition, however the tie-breaker round separated the champions from the runners-up.

Veritas ended up with 36 points after the tie-breaker and Liberty followed very closely with 35 points.

Last year, Veritas College took the top spot in the regional final but fell short at the national quiz competition.

Remo Venturi, 16, from Veritas told The Star that he was surprised that his team had won again.

“It’s cool to know that the team from last year is completely different to this year and we were still able to pull ourselves together,” he said.

Atang Mkgata, 16, also from Veritas, added that she was proud of her team for winning.

“I’m very proud of our team and our coach for preparing us and we’re on holiday. We’ve been working this entire holiday and it’s good to know that our hard work has paid off,” she said.

Veritas College took home R20000 for the school, and the team members and their coach, Patson Ngidi, pocketed R2000 each.

Liberty Community School participated in the competition last year, however they didn’t qualify for the regional final. Earlier this year, Nozipho Ndlovu,15, from the school told The Star she was happy to have come second and that the team worked very hard.

“I’m very grateful to everyone who helped us,” she said.

The team received R10 000 for the school and each team member and their teacher walked away with R1000.

Each member of the teams also took home a new Mecer tablet with data that they use to study for the Nation High School Quiz.

The questions will be based on content specially chosen from the IOL website and the pupils will have about two weeks to study.

On September 19, the two Joburg teams will face six other schools from Pretoria, Cape Town and KwaZulu-Natal for the final round at the Varsity College Sandton Campus, where the winner of the National High School Quiz 2019 will be crowned.

The national winner will take home the National High School Quiz title, R20000 for the school, R5000 for each team member and coach.

The national runner-up will receive R10000 for the school, and R2500 for each team member and coach.

The Star