Last year’s winners of the regional finals in The Star’s High (HS) Schools Quiz will be participating again in the competition. The school, Veritas College in Springs, was crowned champions of the quiz, beating 14 teams. The school walked away with R20000 and a bursary worth R75 000.

However, Veritas felt cheated at the national level. “At class and regional level, the competition was transparent. We were told how we have performed after each round, but at the national level everything was kept secret.

“I had no doubt we qualified to be in the top two. My team answered all the questions correctly, but three,” said Patson Ngidi, a teacher at Veritas.

He approached the National High Schools Quiz head office in Durban for performance results, but was told that head office lawyers (the judges) don’t reveal the results.





Despite “opaque results”, Veritas will work harder and focus on this year’s prize at national level. This year, the school is set to have two teams, adding eight new participants.

A first-time participant, Atanga Makgata, 15, said: “As newcomers, we will need to maintain the standard, and that will require hard work.”

The Star National High Schools Quiz competition, in partnership with IIE Varsity College, has R20000 up for grabs for the winning team and a bursary worth R75000 from IIE Varsity College for a deserving learner.

The winning team and runner-up team will participate in the National High Schools Quiz finals.

Teachers can enter their teams on www.hsquiz.co.za

Entries close on June 21.