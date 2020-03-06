Vet guilty of animal cruelty for mutilating monkey by amputating its limbs

Johannesburg - A veterinary surgeon was found guilty of animal cruelty for mutilating a vervet monkey by amputating its limbs.

The Nigel Magistrate's Court on Wednesday found Dr Elfrede Alberts guilty on counts of animal cruelty, obstruction and the illegal possession of an indigenous wild animal.

In October 2012, the National Council of Societies for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (NSPCA) was made aware that Dr Alberts was in possession of a vervet monkey that had had three of its limbs amputated. It was also reported that the animal was in pain and distress. NSPCA's Meg Wilson said they went to the doctor's premises but were refused entry.

"The inspectors were refused entry onto the property and required police intervention to gain access. The inspectors were further obstructed after gaining access and only after threats of arrest, Dr Alberts begrudgingly complied.

"A female vervet monkey was found in a cage in the bedroom of Dr Alberts. The monkey’s two hind legs and one forearm had been amputated and she was dragging herself around with her remaining forearm. She also had a deep incision on her abdomen."