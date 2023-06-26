Veteran actress Connie Chiume honoured as ‘Gomora’ nears its end

Johannesburg - After years of keeping viewers glued to their screens, the local drama series is nearing its end. The past few months have been about honouring the creatives behind the making of this show.

Veteran actress Connie Chiume was recently showered with love and appreciation as many of the cast members spoke fondly about her. Director Thabang Moleya took to social media after capturing tear-jerking moments where Chiume was handed gifts. “Last day of shooting with Ma’ Connie Chiume on ‘Gomora’ today. Curtains slowly closing on your No 1 daily show. Thank you, Ma, for leading with love and light. It’s truly been an honour. What a gentle sendoff. Lump in my throat,” said Moleya.

For her contribution to the arts, Chiume was also bestowed with a Lifetime Achievement Award at the 6th Royal Soapie Awards, the 16th SA Film and Television Awards (Saftas), and the Hollywood and African Prestigious Awards in the US. The awards recognise major contributors to the South African daily TV drama entertainment industry. Gomora broke viewership records just a month after it premiered on the channel almost three years ago, and it is reported that it will air its final episode on October 20.

M-Net revealed that it maintains a fruitful working relationship with Seriti Films, the production house behind Gomora. “We are committed to bringing the best content to our viewers. As such, we have to be responsive to their changing needs and preferences. This means that we have to bid farewell to beloved shows like Gomora, but we are excited to bring you new, fresh and exciting content,” said Shirley Adonisi, director of local entertainment channels at M-Net. “It’s been an incredible three years since

Gomora first aired on Mzansi Magic,” adds Adonisi. “The show has captivated audiences across the country, and we are proud to be part of its legacy. We thank the cast and crew for their incredible work and dedication.” Seriti Films’ Gomora (whose other acclaimed Mzansi Magic shows include The Herd and The Imposter) has occupied a prime time weekday slot on Mzansi Magic (DStv Channel 161) since its premiere in March 2020. “Gomora has always been a show that transcended the screen. These characters and stories will live in the hearts and homes of many people for years to come. A truly memorable show that we will look back on with a sense of fulfilment,” said Leanne Khumalo, executive producer of the show. “Gomora has been an incredible journey, paved with special milestones and memories. When we started, we were on the brink of lockdown. The crew and cast formed a special bond.