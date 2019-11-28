Johannesburg - Veteran playwright Welcome Msomi has been hospitalised and will not be in court on Thursday for sentencing regarding the R8 million he stole from the Living Legends Legacy Programme (LLLP).
The 78-year old was found guilty on 61 counts of theft in October following a case of theft that LLLP trustees opened after discovering that millions of rands were stolen from the bank account. The transactions occurred between 18 September and 24 October in 2018.
National Prosecuting Authority's Phindi Mjonondwane confirmed to The Star on Thursday that Msomi has been hospitalised and his sentencing would therefore not take place as had planned.
"We don't know when he was hospitalised and the medical certificate will give us all those details. The matter will sit at the Palm Ridge Magistrate's Court today (Thursday) and Msomi will be represented by his lawyer and it will be postponed," she said.
Mjonondwane said it was not the first time that Msomi had been hospitalised since the case started. She said there was a time when the matter had to be postponed because Msomi could not appear in court die to ill health.