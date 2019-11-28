Veteran playwright Welcome Msomi hospitalised, won't be in court for sentencing









Welcome Msomi has been convicted of stealing R8 million from the Living Legends Legacy Programme trust fund. Picture: Matthews Baloyi African News Agency (ana) Johannesburg - Veteran playwright Welcome Msomi has been hospitalised and will not be in court on Thursday for sentencing regarding the R8 million he stole from the Living Legends Legacy Programme (LLLP). The 78-year old was found guilty on 61 counts of theft in October following a case of theft that LLLP trustees opened after discovering that millions of rands were stolen from the bank account. The transactions occurred between 18 September and 24 October in 2018. National Prosecuting Authority's Phindi Mjonondwane confirmed to The Star on Thursday that Msomi has been hospitalised and his sentencing would therefore not take place as had planned. "We don't know when he was hospitalised and the medical certificate will give us all those details. The matter will sit at the Palm Ridge Magistrate's Court today (Thursday) and Msomi will be represented by his lawyer and it will be postponed," she said. Mjonondwane said it was not the first time that Msomi had been hospitalised since the case started. She said there was a time when the matter had to be postponed because Msomi could not appear in court die to ill health.

The programme was started by the Department of Arts and Culture and a trust was set up in order to empower living legends when it came to accessing opportunities available to them.

Singer Letta Mbulu, who serves as the chairperson of the trust, said in August this year that the programmes the Living Legends Trust were supposed to embark on had come to a halt.

“The problem is that we would love to continue with the programme but we do not have the money. We are broke now. This was the only amount we had in the bank that we were given to do whatever programmes we wanted. So right now we are in limbo and hoping that the government will give us some funding to finish up the programmes but that has not happened yet.”

The Star