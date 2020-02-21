Victim's love for “vvrr pha” allegedly led her death









Linda Matati a former SBV Security Services employee. Murder accused Thabo Happy Mosia described his alleged victim as “a lovely person who wanted to feel the power of the “vvrr pha” (township slang for a VW Golf 6 GTI). Mosia, a former cash-in-transit kingpin, is facing charges of robbery, kidnapping, rape and murder related to Linda Matati, a SBV Security Services employee. Mosia allegedly abducted Matati from a party in Lawley in 2017, and killed her when she refused to reveal cash-in-transit van routes. He said on the night of the alleged crime, it was the first time he met Matati. She and her friend Yvonne Senyatso joined his group of friends to celebrate a birthday. Mosia, 43, said while they didn’t know each other, Matati was fascinated by his VW Golf 6. “I didn’t know her. She got into my car and sat in the front seat, and said she wanted to feel the power of the vrr pha,” he said. Mosia said Matati jumped into his car at the end of the night when they were leaving a friend’s house in Finetown, south of Joburg, moving the party to a local drinking spot.

He said while other people jumped into his friends’ cars, Matati got in with him to go to the next party.

“Yvonne Senyatso lied when she said I asked Linda to get into my car. She also lied when she said she heard Linda crying and screaming. She was screaming because she was happy when I was accelerating.

“Linda was young and happy. She was a lovely person.” He said when she got into his car, he didn’t know her name. “I didn’t ask her name, but we were chatting and having fun.”

Mosia said while his friends drove to a drinking spot, Matati directed him to where they could buy more alcohol.

He disputed testimony that he left the area with Matati in the car.

The trial continues.