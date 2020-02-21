Mosia, a former cash-in-transit kingpin, is facing charges of robbery, kidnapping, rape and murder related to Linda Matati, a SBV Security Services employee. Mosia allegedly abducted Matati from a party in Lawley in 2017, and killed her when she refused to reveal cash-in-transit van routes.
He said on the night of the alleged crime, it was the first time he met Matati. She and her friend Yvonne Senyatso joined his group of friends to celebrate a birthday.
Mosia, 43, said while they didn’t know each other, Matati was fascinated by his VW Golf 6. “I didn’t know her. She got into my car and sat in the front seat, and said she wanted to feel the power of the vrr pha,” he said.
Mosia said Matati jumped into his car at the end of the night when they were leaving a friend’s house in Finetown, south of Joburg, moving the party to a local drinking spot.