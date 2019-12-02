Lucky Buthelezi was convicted and sentenced to life in prison by the Vereeniging Regional Court for the rape of his 13-year-old cousin in 2011.
Buthelezi pleaded guilty to luring the girl, who was playing in the street, to go to the shops with him. On the way there, he pushed her into some bushes and raped her. She suffered multiple genital injuries as a result.
After the life sentence was handed down, he appealed on a technicality that the charge sheet had an error. As a result, the high court reduced his sentence to 15 years. The NPA was unhappy at this decision and decided to take the matter to the Supreme Court of Appeal. On Friday, the NPA recorded victory when Judge Fikile Mokgohloa handed down judgment.
Judge Mokgohloa ruled that the original life sentence stood.