Johannesburg - A video of a soldier who nearly wipes out his colleagues when his out-of-control tanker crashes through a fence sending everyone scattering about has resurrected the hilarious moniker Mabena.
The moniker, despite being someone's surname, was born last year to refer to someone who tends to be a disappointment. This followed video clips that circulated on social media and showing a soldier called Mabena who was unable to keep up during a South African National Defence Force (SANDF) training session.
In one of those videos, trainee soldiers or trainees practise climbing a wall‚ but one is not as agile as the rest. Mabena is slow or stops before completing the climb.
The person recording the video can be heard saying: "Mabena‚ please disappoint me again", and "I knew it‚ Mabena" when his suspicions are confirmed.
On Tuesday, however, the video of the out-of-control tanker once again reminded South Africans of those incidents and had them in stitches despite the seriousness of what had transpired.