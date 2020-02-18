Video of 'Mabena' nearly wiping out soldiers with a tanker has Twitter in stitches









In this file picture, police and SANDF members gather at Tafelsig in Mitchells Plain. Henk Kruger/African News Agency (ANA) Johannesburg - A video of a soldier who nearly wipes out his colleagues when his out-of-control tanker crashes through a fence sending everyone scattering about has resurrected the hilarious moniker Mabena. The moniker, despite being someone's surname, was born last year to refer to someone who tends to be a disappointment. This followed video clips that circulated on social media and showing a soldier called Mabena who was unable to keep up during a South African National Defence Force (SANDF) training session. In one of those videos, trainee soldiers or trainees practise climbing a wall‚ but one is not as agile as the rest. Mabena is slow or stops before completing the climb. The person recording the video can be heard saying: "Mabena‚ please disappoint me again", and "I knew it‚ Mabena" when his suspicions are confirmed. On Tuesday, however, the video of the out-of-control tanker once again reminded South Africans of those incidents and had them in stitches despite the seriousness of what had transpired.

Although the person behind the wheel managed to bring the tanker to a perfect stop without injuring anyone and even got an applause, many people on Twitter still took a mickey out of the whole situation.

In the video, the tanker can be seen on top of a hill. As it goes down, the driver's colleagues who are looking on whistle in encouragement.

As soon as it ascends the hill it seems to be losing control, going in high speed.

People who are leaning against the fence watching it approach scream and start scattering.

The tanker then crashes through the fence and comes to a dead stop just in front of another army vehicle.

After a few seconds it reverses, drives off and the other soldiers start laughing, clapping and whistling.

Many people thought the whole thing was hilarious such as @_just_pat who said: "Mabena is back at it, never fails to disappoint" while @Freeman007_Aka said "I hope there is not ammunition loaded there otherwise that #mabena driver will push dat fire button."

The SANDF, however, was not impressed by all the "individuals who hide behind pseudonyms" and taking a jab at their members.

In a statement sent amid all the brouhaha, the SANDF said it had "noted with concern" the video clip on social media platforms depicting an SA Army Rooikat Light Armoured vehicle involved in an uncontrolled swerving towards spectators in SANDF uniform.

"There were neither injuries suffered nor damages reported. The SANDF can confirm that the incident happened during a practice run for the Armed Forces Day 2020 Capability Demonstration at the Roodewal Bombing Range. The Range is a controlled area that is utilised by SANDF personnel and equipment.

"It is regrettable that there are individuals who hide behind pseudonyms whilst intentionally portraying the SANDF negatively by posting and or commenting adversely against it."

The way the soldiers run 😂😂😂😂😂 They saw their lives ending 😂😂😂😂😂😂 Lol Mabena is everywhere in the Police Force and also in the Defense Force 😂 https://t.co/nNGuBMvxLI — Major General (@EliasChinemore) February 18, 2020