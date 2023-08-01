Viewers express concern about polygamous relationships on ‘Izingane Zes'thembu’

Johannesburg - As the drama continues to unfold in the new reality show Izingane Zes'thembu, viewers have opened up about their thoughts and criticisms of the ongoing polygamous relationships. Izingane Zes'thembu, which is a spin-off from Uthando Nes’thembu, gives a front-row seat to the lives of the multifaceted children from the Mseleku clan.

The success of the popular reality show Uthando Nes’thembu has seen the Mseleku family extend their television content, bringing more captivating viewing. The new show includes the first-born son, Mpumelelo, who is eager to carry on his father's polygamous legacy, and intends to have seven wives. Mpumelelo has two girlfriends: Vuyo, with whom he shares a child, who also struggles with his interest in other women, and Tirelo, who accepts Mpumelelo dating other women.

In just a few weeks since its premiere, the show has garnered scores of viewers who have been offered an intimate glimpse into the complexities of growing up in a polygamous family through the eyes of the next generation of the Mseleku family. "Vuyokazi and Tirelo are not in love with Mpumelelo; they are there for the money. What kind of Isithembu is this? Women would subject themselves to anything just for money. What kind of parents do these girls have allowing their childrenthis kind of lifestyle disgrace," Tweeted @joyzelda. Another user also commented about the show, pointing out that Mpumelelo is living a life that is beyond his age.

"Mpumelelo is living a life that is way beyond his age: 2 women who barely like each other (he has to constantly put out fires) + 1 kid + another one on the way, and I'm only 22? Nka screamer, hooray," Jee-Tee @ThatoM1 tweeted. Musa Mseleku has also spoken fondly about his boys, revealing that he is pleased that they will carry on the legacy he started. "Akukabonakali esiyoba yikho kudlula konke okunye. Everything is in motion, and I am proud of you boys. You will carry on this legacy that I have started. May God bless both of you and shine upon your faces," he wrote on Instagram.