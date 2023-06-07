Viewers express disinterest in the new season of Somizi’s reality show that will tell his side of the story

Johannesburg - Viewers have expressed indifference to Somizi Mhlongo and Mohale Motaung’s tale as the new season of his show, Living the Dream With Somizi, announced its return. In a trailer that has since received mixed reactions on social media, it was revealed that Mhlongo would be telling his side of the story after their acrimonious split.

"The tea is about to be served hot and with an all-new season of #LivingTheDreamWithSomizi, where he changes the narrative and gives South Africans his side of the story," says the trailer. Mohale told his side of the story on Showmax’s Somizi & Mohale: End of the Road, an unauthorised documentary that premiered on August 25, 2022. The documentary gave a glimpse into their relationship, its public breakdown amid the leaked audio of Mohale accusing Somizi of abuse, and what this meant to fans and the broader LGBTQIA+ community in South Africa. The pair had been candid about their union on their Living the Dream With Somizi season five and the tell-all special Mohale: On The Record.

On their shows, they shared their clashing standpoints on their relationship, with both titles topping the charts on Twitter and Showmax on their release. Last year, Motaung spilled the beans about their relationship, mentioning that he was happy until certain things started to happen. In an interview with Aldrin Sampear, Mohale said he was told he brought nothing to the table except his pretty face.

"I was really myself when I was with him, and I could express myself in many ways. I was happy until certain things started to happen. I like the control and being constantly reminded that I bring nothing to the table except my pretty face," said Mohale. Viewers have shared their sentiments about the show, with many showing less interest in the marriage that was a controversial subject when it broke the news. One viewer, Andrew, tweeted and said: "Just here to remind everyone that Somizi is an unremorseful and unrepentant convicted sex offender. Never cleared his name in abuse allegations by Mohale. Anyway, go on supporting your sex offender."

Miss Thanda also commented, highlighting that there were more interesting ideas. "No ways! We are SO TIRED of hearing about this man's failed marriage. There are honestly far more interesting ideas for TV shows that 1 Magic could endorse. We pay SO MUCH for iDSTV." "We saw Somizi's side of the story in the last season. What now? We even forgot that Mohale was married to this man," said Phoebe Buffay.