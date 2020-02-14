Johannesburg - A police officer was stoned and later shot while three were people killed in a violent protest that erupted at a taxi rank in eMbalenhle, Mpumalanga.
The violence erupted on Tuesday and 29 people were arrested for the unrest.
Allegations are that police went to the taxi rank on Tuesday to cordon off the area and conduct a search operation after gunshots were heard there the previous day. However, Brigadier Leonard Hlathi said they were barred from carrying on the operation.
He said the taxi drivers hijacked six trucks, one of the carrying chemicals, then used them to block main entrances and exit points in the area.
"What worries us is that one of the trucks was carrying chemicals and there are specific instructions on how to handle such trucks. If not handled accordingly, we could be dealing with a disastrous situation," Hlathi said.