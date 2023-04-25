Vision for small businesses becoming competitive entities

Johannesburg - Nomalungelo Gina, Deputy Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition, says government wants to see small businesses thrive and grow into bigger entities. Addressing an Imbizo outreach forum in Kuruman on Friday, she said: "While it is the government's responsibility to encourage the development of small businesses, it is also crucial to emphasise that the government wants those enterprises to grow into sustainable organisations capable of competing with traditional corporations and international corporations.

Gina said while small, micro, and medium enterprises (SMMEs) may be classified at that level, the Department of Trade, Industry, and Competition (DTIC) sees them growing into larger firms and creating more jobs. "The primary goal of this business forum is to provide entrepreneurs with the resources they need to grow their businesses and reach their full potential." "Our fundamental goal is to say, yeah, we may refer to you as SMMEs, but that is not where we view you. We want to see large businesses originating in this region and staking their claim to the local economy," she said.

Various entrepreneurs, investors, and stakeholders attended the forum and offered their experiences and insights. Gina said the event provided a networking and learning platform, and delegates acquired useful insights into company registration, obtaining funding from various government agencies, and the current trends and advancements in various industries operating in the Northern Cape. "We encourage participants to seize the chances that were offered to them and to use the information shared at the conference to enhance their businesses."

"The DTI is committed to assisting entrepreneurs and ensuring their growth and success," said Gina. Fikile Majola, Deputy Minister of Trade, Industry, and Competition, emphasised the importance of small businesses working together to achieve common goals and overcome complex challenges. He said the combination of resources, expertise, and viewpoints can lead to innovative solutions and superior outcomes when individuals or groups work together.