Visitors welcomed with a dazzling diversity of South African dance and music

A medley of cultural performers has been gracing different ports around Gauteng to give a jovial welcome to visitors for the 15th BRICS Summit in Sandton City. The welcoming of heads of state has been happening at OR Tambo International Airport, Waterkloof Military Airport, and Lanseria Airport.

The performers are identical at each airport with each representing different cultural groups in South Africa. The performances will continue to perform for all heads of state attending BRICS, at all three receiving airports until August 23. It is reported that this afternoon, the BRICS Business Forum will unpack the importance of trade within Africa to create opportunities to enhance trade in the region, among BRICS countries, and the rest of the world.

The forum will consist of a variety of discussions focusing on trade, investment and development as well as agriculture, the just transition, entrepreneurship, BRICS in Africa and so much more. Earlier this week President Cyril Ramaphosa touched on the importance of partnership and its impact on the economy further highlighting details about its expansion. In his address, he said South Africa has benefited from the New Development Bank, which was established by the BRICS countries in 2015.

“Our country has been funded by the bank in several infrastructure projects to the value of R100 billion in sectors such as roads, water, and energy.” He said South Africa was in full support of the expansion of the membership. “Based on the strategic relationship between South Africa and the People’s Republic of China we will be signing several agreements during President Xi’s state visit.