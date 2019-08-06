Picture: luctheo/Pixabay

Johannesburg - Patience ran out among many Vlakfontein residents who had arrived at the Protea Magistrate Court on Tuesday morning for the appearance of the man accused of killing his lover. The community was very impatient as the MEC for Community Safety in Gauteng, Faith Mazibuko, revealed that the case was delayed by the fact that the man had been sent for mental evaluation.

The 28-year-old suspect was arrested on Monday after he pointed police to a shallow grave in his shack where he had buried his 41-year-old girlfriend.

"The information we have from the station commander is that the suspect had to be taken for a medical observation early in the morning, that is why the case was not registered," Mazibuko said.

She added that there was also a culture of suspects making allegations that they were tortured by police while trying to induce information from them.

She also called on community members to come forward and report domestic violence cases.

"We are also deploying a team of door-to-door patrollers to look for victims who have cases relating to gender-based violence," she added.

Mazibuko further added that there might be other people who committed similar incidents who are still within the community and must be brought to book.

It is alleged that the victim disappeared about two months ago.

A month ago, her friend approached the suspect and asked about the missing woman's whereabouts.

During the confrontation, it was alleged that the suspect said the victim found a new job and she was staying at the employer's place.

On Saturday, however, the friend contacted the police and when officers approached the suspect, he confessed to having killed his girlfriend and pointed the police to a shallow grave where he had buried her.

The Star