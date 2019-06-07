Fita Khupe. Photo: Simphiwe Mbokazi / African News Agency ANA.

Vlakfontein - The 61-year-old man implicated in the murders and rapes of seven family members is now a free man after charges against him were withdrawn. The Lenasia Magistrate's Court withdrew the charges against Fita Khupe on Friday after the State said there was no evidence linking him to the crimes.

Khupe was arrested with his co-accused Vusi Ernest Mabaso last year after seven members of the Khoza family were found dead and buried in their Vlakfontein home last year October.

Neighbours alerted police to a foul smell coming from the house. Police went to the house, broke down the door and made the gruesome discovery.

All of them had been buried under the sand in the house and the three females had been raped.

Both Khupe and Mabaso were later arrested but the latter allegedly committed suicide in the cell in January this year.

Community members who were in court on Fridaywere not happy about the latest developments.

They said the State failed them by withdrawing the case against Khupe, whom they believe was involved in the killing of the seven members of the Khoza family.

However, National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said the state withdrew Khupe’s murder charges because there was not enough evidence against him.

She added that witnesses who gave statements to the police could not link Khupe to the murder or describe the role he played in the murders or rapes of the deceased.

“All we have as a State is a confession left by the deceased (Mabaso), and of which the law prohibits us from using that. Section 219 of the Criminal Procedure Act clearly states that such a confession cannot be used as evidence,” she said.

“The death of Ernest Mabaso, who was accused 1 in this matter, proved detrimental to the State’s case and had to employ a different strategy after realising the negative impact that Mabasa’s death had on its case.

“Those efforts proved to be a fruitless exercise and brought the State to a conclusion that there are no reasonable prospects for a successful prosecution, hence the decision to withdraw the charges against Khupe,” said NPA’s spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane.

She also said that DNA evidence extracted from the crime scene excludes Khupe and there are no witnesses that can testify that he was involved in murdering or played a role in the rapes the Khozas, nor can anyone place him at the scene of crime during the commission of the offence.

“The NPA has therefore decided to refer the matter to a magistrate to conduct an inquest hearing to establish the circumstances surrounding the death of the Khoza family.

Subsequent to its decision not to proceed, the prosecution held a meeting with some family members of the deceased to explain the motivation for the decision,” said Mjonondwane.

Khupe was in a relationship with one of the deceased.

The Star