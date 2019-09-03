File picture.

The court case of the 28-year-old murder suspect accused of concealing the body of his girlfriend in a shallow grave in his Vlakfontein shack was postponed after the accused abandoned bail. This while another suspect accused of killing East London boxer Leighandre “Baby Lee” Jegels died while waiting to appear in court on Monday.

Thokozani Samuel Sibeko appeared briefly at the Protea Magistrate's Court where the matter was postponed to next month.

Magistrate Audrey Mpofu said: “The accused will remain in custody at Sun City prison until the matter is heard. He will also appear in court via TV on the day.”

The 41-year-old woman, who still has not been identified, was murdered three months ago and was found at the beginning of last month in Sibeko's shack in Vlakfontein, south of Johannesburg. The suspect allegedly led the police to the body before he was arrested.

At the previous proceedings members of the Vlakfontein along with anti-femicide activists picketed outside the court. However, no supporters had come to court.

Police spokesperson Captain Masondo Mavela said police were waiting for DNA results after a family suspected that the deceased was their relative.

“The family could not recognise the deceased because of the dire state that the body was in. We took their DNA samples and we are still waiting for results.”

Meanwhile in the Eastern Cape the Independent Police Directorate (Ipid) is continuing its investigation into the circumstances surrounding the murder of Jegels.

This is after the main suspect, police officer Bulelani Manyakama, 37, succumbed to head injuries in hospital following a car accident.

“The investigation continues for possible inquest consideration, which the National Prosecuting Authority will make a decision on once our investigations are complete,” Ipid spokesperson Sontaga Seisa said.

Manyakama had dated 25-year-old Jegels and was based at East London’s Tactical Response Team.

Seisa said Manyakama was off duty on Friday when he shot and killed Jegels, and also wounded her mother.

Manyakama then collided with another vehicle minutes after the shooting, and was arrested.

In a statement following her murder, the Select Committee on Education and Technology, Sports, Arts and Culture sent its condolences to the family. Committee chairperson Mamagase Nchabeleng said: “This shocking incident has robbed a young woman of a bright future, a family of a beloved daughter and the world of a boxing star.”

Nchabeleng added that Jegels was not just a hero to many women across the world, but shattered the opinions of those who thought that females did not belong in boxing.

This incident was an example of the harsh realities of abuse and violence against so many women, Nchabeleng said.

The committee called on the Ipid for a speedy investigation and a clear message to officers who were often the perpetrators of such incidents.