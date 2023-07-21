Vodacom pays tribute to the late Prof Omotoso, a brand icon

Johannesburg - Professor Kole Omotoso, who was best known for portraying the Yebo Gogo man in Vodacom’s early TV ads, was announced to have died on Wednesday, July 19, 2023. Many were known for dominating the advertising media landscape with brand campaigns that evoked emotions and fostered deep connections with customers.

The esteemed academic, who was born in Nigeria, was 80 when the news of his death broke on the internet. Omotoso gained popularity in South Africa, where he resided for many years, when he was the face of Vodacom’s “Yebo Gogo, Hello Grandma” advert from the early 2000s. The family shared a statement confirming his death.

“We are mourning the loss of our father, husband and grandfather Professor Bankole ‘Kole’ Omotoso, who passed away after a long period of illness in Joburg on July 19, 2023,” it says. As many tributes continue to pour in, the Vodacom family has also remembered him as an iconic figure and the country’s respected academics and playwright. Vodacom Group CEO Shameel Joosub spoke about his passing and said: “We are deeply saddened by the news of the passing of Prof Omotoso, who is one of the country’s respected academics and playwrights.

“At Vodacom, we remember him as an iconic figure who helped put the brand Vodacom on the map through the inventive ‘YeboGogo’ advertising campaign that went on to win several advertising accolades. Professor Omotoso leaves behind a rich legacy, having played a significant role in inserting the brand Vodacom, a brand with deep African roots, in the national conscience. I would also like to offer my personal heartfelt condolences to Prof Omotoso’s family.” Omotoso obtained South African citizenship in 1999 and has since dominated the advertising media landscape and become one of the most visible people in the country, reflecting the changing face of a new South Africa. When Vodacom was issued a licence to operate in South Africa, Omotoso became the face of the brand’s ads.

He was married to Marguerita Omotoso, an architect and urban planner originally from Barbados. The pair have three children, including actor, director, and filmmaker Akin Omotoso and author and architect Yewande Omotoso. He studied at King’s College, Lagos, the University of Ibadan, and the University of Edinburgh.