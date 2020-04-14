Vosloorus man allegedly killed with banned bullets during lockdown

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

Deadly banned bullets resulted in the “cold-blooded murder” of an unarmed man during a national lockdown operation that involved members of the Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD). These allegations form part of the prosecution’s premeditated murder case against Siphiwe Ndlovu, 45, who is accused of killing 40-year-old Sibusiso Amos on March 29. The damning allegations against Ndlovu emerged on Wednesday at the Boksburg regional court in Ekurhuleni, where Ndlovu successfully applied for bail. Ndlovu revealed in court that he was a former police officer, who was convicted of attempted murder in 1999, and served four years of an eight-year prison sentence. He is facing seven charges, including murder, the unlawful possession of a shotgun, the unlawful possession of ammunition and four attempted murder counts for allegedly almost killing four children - aged between five and 11 - during an alleged shooting spree in Vosloorus.

The four children, all of whom are related to the deceased Amos, were shot inside their home just metres away from Amos, who suffered four fatal bullet injuries in front of his mother.

Prosecutor Maria Fyfe, who argued against Ndlovu’s bail application, said Amos was killed in “cold-blood in front of his family”, adding that Ndlovu faced the maximum life imprisonment for premeditated murder.

Ndlovu, a private security worker, allegedly used his private VW Golf 7 vehicle to transport an EMPD official, who, the state alleged, went into the accused’s car with his shotgun.

The EMPD shotgun allegedly had banned SSG bullets, which Ndlovu allegedly used to kill Amos.

Fyfe said this followed an altercation Amos had with two EMPD officers, of the 10 who were present during the operation, after the deceased berated them for the alleged heavy-handed manner in which they were enforcing the lockdown regulations.

The two officers, Fyfe added, were trying to calm Amos down inside his yard when Ndlovu came out of his VW vehicle with the shotgun to shoot him.

“It is clear from the facts that (Ndlovu) wanted to use maximum force when two EMPD officers were dealing with the situation,” Fyfe said, saying picking up the shotgun and shooting Amos four times at close range showed premeditation.

She added that the SSG bullets had been banned from crowd control in 2006 after they were found to be stronger than rubber bullets and akin to live ammunition.

Ndlovu said he would plead not guilty to all charges, and that he had shot Amos in defence of the EMPD officers he was operating with.

He contended that he had “a proper defence”.

This was in a sworn affidavit, which was read out by his lawyer, advocate Francois Roets.

“I wish to advise the court that, at the time of the charges, the members of the EMPD and I were under attack by members of the community who were contravening the lockdown regulations.

“I simply acted in defence of myself and other EMPD officers, who were under attack,” Ndlovu stated.

He was granted bail of R20000 and will return to court next month.