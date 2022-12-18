Voting is under way, and who will emerge victorious during the 55th ANC national elective conference?

Johannesburg - ANC NEC hopeful Lindiwe Zulu is mum on her preferred candidate as incumbent President Cyril Ramaphosa goes head-to-head against Dr Zweli Mkhize for the top position in the party. Zulu expressed her displeasure with the behaviour of some party members, which she said she was not used to.

Zulu was speaking on the sidelines of the 55th ANC national elective conference in Nasrec on the third day of the event; voting for the Top 7 leadership is currently under way. "I am not used to people who are just rude or comrades who don’t even listen to their leaders; I’m not used to an unruliness in an ANC meeting because it puts us in a difficult situation. We have international guests who believe in the party, so they can’t see good policies and then see bad behaviour but I am sure as time goes on we will keep fixing it," Zulu said. Ex-president Jacob Zuma made headlines after making a grand entrance at the opening of the conference while Ramaphosa was delivering his political report. His supporters welcomed him with the “Wenzeni u-Zuma” song.

This angered Ramaphosa’s allies, who called the move disrespectful. Zuma is one of the voting delegates and, speaking candidly with one of the SABC journalists, said he was a disciplined member who listened to his leaders from his region in KZN. When asked if Ramaphosa was coming back for a second term, Zulu replied, "I don’t know."

In the early hours of Sunday, delegates participated in the process of nominating preferred candidates for the Top 7. ANC Top 7 Nominations: Ramaphosa is going against Mkhize for the position of president, while Paul Mashatile, Ronald Lamola, and Oscar Mabuyane have set their eyes on the position of deputy president. According to insiders, Mashatile might be in the lead while Mabuyane and Lamola, who are both Ramaphosa’s allies, are set to battling it out.

Vying for the position of national chairperson are Limpopo’s Stanley Mathabatha, who has changed his tune and opted to rally behind Mkhize, Gwede Mantashe, and David Masondo. Battling for the position of secretary-general are Mdumiseni Ntuli, Phumulo Masualle, and Fikile Mbalula. For the position of first deputy secretary-general, there are two candidates: Nomvula Mokonyane, also known as “Mama Action,” and Tina Joemat-Peterson. For the position of second deputy secretary-general, Maropene Ramokgopa and Ronalda Nalumango