VP Justice Foundation wants NPA to relook corruption charges against justice Nzimande

The VP Justice Foundation has penned a letter through its lawyers, Gosai and Company Incorporated, to relook the corruption charges against suspended regional court president Eric Nzimande. Nzimande is accused of taking bribes to facilitate acting magistrate appointments.

The foundation argues that Nzimande is being singled out for prosecution while the other involved parties who are magistrates are being protected and given preferential treatment. Last month, Independent Media reported that Nzimande was charged with five counts of contravening the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities (PRECCA) Act by allegedly receiving unauthorised gratification to the value of about R230 000. “Nzimande, as the regional court president for KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) was responsible for making recommendations to the Minister of Justice and Correctional Services for the appointment of acting regional court magistrates,” said NPA spokesperson Natasha Ramkisson-Kara.

Speaking to “The Star” this week, the founder of VP Justice Foundation, Visham Panday, rubbished claims that Nzimande is corrupt, describing them as nothing but a smear campaign aimed at tarnishing his image. “We have taken this matter up with the NPA, because these people are taking advantage of an honest man who over the years, proven to be an ethical leader,” Panday said. His lawyers have indicated that they are acting to protect the interests of the corruption accused.

“Our client is aware of the criminal matter involving suspended regional court president, Eric Nzimande. It is alleged that some officials were recommended for appointment as acting regional court magistrates by Mr Nzimande, who received gratification for his recommendations. “It has further come to our client’s attention that certain of these appointees have received immunity from prosecution alternatively favourable treatment from the state in return for giving evidence on behalf of the state. Our client will furnish proof of this to the Integrity Management Unit and the presiding officer on this matter,” the lawyers said. It is alleged that during the period of April 2012 to October 2015, Nzimande recommended several individuals to be appointed as acting regional court magistrates.

According to the NPA, Nzimande was served with indictments, and the matter was adjourned to May 2024. The foundation indicates that some of these officials are being protected after they were given immunity from prosecution. “It has come to our client’s attention that certain of these appointees have received immunity… Our client requires clarity on the reasons for not charging all individuals alternatively treating all parties involved equally in this alleged corruption. It is ironic that these persons who were appointed as senior officers of the court to pass judgments are themselves allegedly complicit in illegal activities,” the lawyers said in their letter to the NPA.