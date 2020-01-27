Johannesburg - Two Vryburg men were expected to appear in court on Monday for allegedly stealing a police boat.
The boat was kept at a warehouse to be used for drownings during the festive seasons but the men are alleged to have broken inside and stolen it together with other goods. They allegedly towed it away.
Spokesman for the North West police Captain Sam Tselanyane said those goods had been kept at the Vryburg Showgrounds at the time of the theft.
He said the two suspects, aged 36 and 38, were well known handymen in the area. One of their clients saw a police boat in their possession. Puzzled as to why the it was there, he notified the police.
"It is alleged that on Friday January 24, Vryburg SAPS Visible Policing, Jan Kempdorp Crime Intelligence and Warrenton Detectives acted on information received that there are suspected stolen goods kept in a workshop.