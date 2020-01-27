Vryburg men in court for allegedly stealing police boat









File picture: Supplied Johannesburg - Two Vryburg men were expected to appear in court on Monday for allegedly stealing a police boat. The boat was kept at a warehouse to be used for drownings during the festive seasons but the men are alleged to have broken inside and stolen it together with other goods. They allegedly towed it away. Spokesman for the North West police Captain Sam Tselanyane said those goods had been kept at the Vryburg Showgrounds at the time of the theft. He said the two suspects, aged 36 and 38, were well known handymen in the area. One of their clients saw a police boat in their possession. Puzzled as to why the it was there, he notified the police. "It is alleged that on Friday January 24, Vryburg SAPS Visible Policing, Jan Kempdorp Crime Intelligence and Warrenton Detectives acted on information received that there are suspected stolen goods kept in a workshop.

"Upon arrival at the scene, police found two suspects with various goods. When they were questioned, they could not give satisfactorily account as to where they got the goods that included amongst others, a police rubber duck boat, two lawn mowers, a tractor grass cutter and eight solar panels with batteries.

"Furthermore, it was found that some of the goods were reportedly stolen during a housebreaking and theft that was allegedly committed at Warrenton on the night of January 23. The property were confiscated and the vehicle used to transport them, was also impounded.

"The two suspects were both detained and charged with possession of suspected stolen property.

They men were expected to appear before the Vryburg Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

