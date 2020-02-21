“I remember as a teenager, I’d listen to songs that I loved over and over again all afternoon when I got home from school and my friends thought it a bit weird and crazy.”
The 33-year-old went to a school that didn’t have a music programme so his initial plan was to study sociology or political sciences.
But in matric, after listening to a CD by the late jazz guitarist Johnny Fourie and watching Woody Allen’s movie, Sweet and Lowdown, he fell in love with the way the guitar was played.
“It sparked something in me that maybe this is something I’d love to do.”